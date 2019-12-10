Boys basketball
Filer at Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Blackfoot at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Buhl at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Preston at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pocatello, Valley, Wood River @ Canyon Ridge
Kimberly, Burley @ Mountain Home
