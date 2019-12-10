Boys basketball

Filer at Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Blackfoot at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Buhl at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Preston at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Pocatello, Valley, Wood River @ Canyon Ridge

Kimberly, Burley @ Mountain Home

