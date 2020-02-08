Monday’s local sporting events

Boys basketball

Carey at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 1A Division I District IV tournament, at CSI

Valley vs. Glenns Ferry, 6 p.m.

Oakley vs. Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments