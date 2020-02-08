Monday’s local sporting events
Boys basketball
Carey at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Class 1A Division I District IV tournament, at CSI
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry, 6 p.m.
Oakley vs. Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.