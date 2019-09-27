Football

Buhl at Wood River, 7 p.m.

Camas County at Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Castleford at Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Filer at Wendell, 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Grace, 7 p.m.

Hansen at Carey, 7 p.m.

Minico at Jerome, 7 p.m.

Mountain Home at Kimberly, 7 p.m.

Teton at Declo, 7 p.m.

Raft River at Challis, 7 p.m.

Rockland at Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Vale, OR at Gooding, 7 p.m.

Valley at Oakley, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Richfield at TFCA, 5 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Cross County

Wood River at Shelley (Bob Campbell Invite)

