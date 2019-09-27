Football
Buhl at Wood River, 7 p.m.
Camas County at Hagerman, 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.
Castleford at Murtaugh, 7 p.m.
Filer at Wendell, 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Grace, 7 p.m.
Hansen at Carey, 7 p.m.
Minico at Jerome, 7 p.m.
Mountain Home at Kimberly, 7 p.m.
Teton at Declo, 7 p.m.
Raft River at Challis, 7 p.m.
Rockland at Dietrich, 7 p.m.
Vale, OR at Gooding, 7 p.m.
Valley at Oakley, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Richfield at TFCA, 5 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Hagerman, 7 p.m.
Cross County
Wood River at Shelley (Bob Campbell Invite)
