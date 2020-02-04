Wednesday's local sporting events

Girls basketball

SCIC District Tournament, at CSI

Kimberly vs. Filer, 8 p.m.

Buhl vs. Gooding, 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Canyon Ridge at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Rockland, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Preston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Preston, Blackfoot, Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge

Minico, Bonneville, Jerome at Hillcrest

