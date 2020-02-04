Wednesday's local sporting events
Girls basketball
SCIC District Tournament, at CSI
Kimberly vs. Filer, 8 p.m.
Buhl vs. Gooding, 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Canyon Ridge at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Rockland, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Preston, 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Preston, Blackfoot, Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge
Minico, Bonneville, Jerome at Hillcrest
