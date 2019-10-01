Volleyball
Burley at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Camas County at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse at Dietrich, 7 p.m.
Murtaugh at Castleford, 7 p.m.
Oakley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Hagerman, 7 p.m.
Twin Falls at Mountain Home, 4:30 p.m.
Valley at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Buhl
Boys Soccer
Declo at Gooding, 5:45 p.m.
Filer at Buhl, 5:45 p.m.
Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, 5:45 p.m.
Wendell at Bliss, 5:45 p.m.
Girls soccer
Declo at Gooding, 4 p.m.
Filer at Buhl, 4 p.m.
Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, 4 p.m.
Wendell at Bliss, 4 p.m.
