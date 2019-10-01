Volleyball

Burley at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Camas County at Richfield, 7 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse at Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Murtaugh at Castleford, 7 p.m.

Oakley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Twin Falls at Mountain Home, 4:30 p.m.

Valley at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Buhl

Boys Soccer

Declo at Gooding, 5:45 p.m.

Filer at Buhl, 5:45 p.m.

Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, 5:45 p.m.

Wendell at Bliss, 5:45 p.m.

Girls soccer

Declo at Gooding, 4 p.m.

Filer at Buhl, 4 p.m.

Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, 4 p.m.

Wendell at Bliss, 4 p.m.

