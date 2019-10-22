Wednesday

3A District IV Tournament @Filer

Filer vs Gooding, 6 p.m.District Championship 

1A DII District Tournament @Shoshone

Murtaugh vs Hansen, 4:30 p.m.

Carey vs Camas County

Lighthouse Christian vs Castleford, District Championship 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments