Tuesday’s local sporting events
Girls basketball
Class 4A District IV tournament
Twin Falls at Preston, 6 p.m.
Mountain Home at Jerome, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Division I District IV tournament,
at Murtaugh
Valley vs. Oakley, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Division II District IV tournament,
at Shoshone
Murtaugh vs. Hansen, 6 p.m.
Camas County vs. Castleford, 7:30
Boys basketball
Wendell at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Wood River, Valley at Kimberly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.