Tuesday’s local sporting events

Girls basketball

Class 4A District IV tournament

Twin Falls at Preston, 6 p.m.

Mountain Home at Jerome, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Division I District IV tournament,

at Murtaugh

Valley vs. Oakley, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Division II District IV tournament,

at Shoshone

Murtaugh vs. Hansen, 6 p.m.

Camas County vs. Castleford, 7:30

Boys basketball

Wendell at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Wood River, Valley at Kimberly

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments