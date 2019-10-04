Football

Century at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Dietrich at Castleford, 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Valley, 7 p.m.

Hansen at Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Jerome at Emmett, 7 p.m.

Murtaugh at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Mountain Home at Burley, 7 p.m.

Oakley at Lost Rivers, 7 p.m.

Preston at Minico, 7 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments