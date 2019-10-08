Wednesday

Volleyball

Rockland at Richfield, 7 p.m.

Wendell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Canyon Ridge

Boys Soccer-Great Basin Ten District Tournament

Canyon Ridge at Preston, 5 p.m.

Twin Falls at Jerome, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Wood River, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer-Great Basin Ten District Tournament

Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Wood River at Century, 3 p.m.

Jerome at Preston, 3 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Pocatello, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Jerome, Minico at Century Meet @ Reed Gym Pool

Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, at Twin Falls Invite @ Jackpot Rec Center

Cross County

Wendell, Valley, Minico, Gooding, Filer, Declo at Buhl

