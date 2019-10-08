Wednesday
Volleyball
Rockland at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Wendell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Canyon Ridge
Boys Soccer-Great Basin Ten District Tournament
Canyon Ridge at Preston, 5 p.m.
Twin Falls at Jerome, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Wood River, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer-Great Basin Ten District Tournament
Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Wood River at Century, 3 p.m.
Jerome at Preston, 3 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Pocatello, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
Jerome, Minico at Century Meet @ Reed Gym Pool
Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, at Twin Falls Invite @ Jackpot Rec Center
Cross County
Wendell, Valley, Minico, Gooding, Filer, Declo at Buhl
