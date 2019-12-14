Monday

Boys basketball

Filer at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Jerome at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Shoshone at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

