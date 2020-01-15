Thursday
Boys basketball
American Falls at Filer 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Declo 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Camas County 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Hansen 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Bliss 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Burley at Preston 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Wood River 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Richfield 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Camas County 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Nampa Christian 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Hagerman 6 p.m.
Oakley at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Jerome 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Canyon Ridge, Minico, Mountain Home at Twin Falls
