Thursday

Boys basketball

American Falls at Filer 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Declo 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Camas County 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Bliss 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Burley at Preston 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Camas County 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Nampa Christian 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Hagerman 6 p.m.

Oakley at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Canyon Ridge, Minico, Mountain Home at Twin Falls

