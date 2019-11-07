Friday

Football playoffs Declo at McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.

Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

Jerome at Middleton, 7 p.m.

Minico at Blackfoot, 6 p.m.

Oakley at Idaho City, 6 p.m.

Raft River at Prairie (Kibbie Dome), 7 p.m.

State swimming championships, West Valley YMCA/Boise Aquatics Center

Competition begins at 10 a.m.

Volleyball

NJCAA Region 18 Championships, Snow College

CSI vs. Southern Nevada, 10 a.m.

Men’s basketball

CSI vs. Western Nebraska CC, 4 p.m.

