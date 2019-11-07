Friday
Football playoffs Declo at McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.
Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.
Jerome at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Minico at Blackfoot, 6 p.m.
Oakley at Idaho City, 6 p.m.
Raft River at Prairie (Kibbie Dome), 7 p.m.
State swimming championships, West Valley YMCA/Boise Aquatics Center
Competition begins at 10 a.m.
Volleyball
NJCAA Region 18 Championships, Snow College
CSI vs. Southern Nevada, 10 a.m.
Men’s basketball
CSI vs. Western Nebraska CC, 4 p.m.
