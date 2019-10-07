Tuesday’s local sporting events

Volleyball

Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m

Century at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Wendell, 7 p.m.

Dietrich at Castleford, 7 p.m.

Filer at Gooding, 6:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Camas County, 7 p.m.

Pocatello at Jerome, 7:30 p.m

Preston at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Carey, 7 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Jackpot, 5 p.m.

Valley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Declo, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bliss at Buhl, 5:45 p.m.

Filer at Gooding, 5:45 p.m.

Kimberly at Declo, 5:45 p.m.

Wendell at Sun Valley Community School, 5:45 p.m.

Girls soccer

Bliss at Buhl, 4 p.m.

Filer at Gooding, 4 p.m.

Kimberly at Declo, 4 p.m.

Wendell at Sun Valley Community School, 4 p.m.

