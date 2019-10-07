Tuesday’s local sporting events
Volleyball
Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m
Century at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Wendell, 7 p.m.
Dietrich at Castleford, 7 p.m.
Filer at Gooding, 6:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Camas County, 7 p.m.
Pocatello at Jerome, 7:30 p.m
Preston at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Carey, 7 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Jackpot, 5 p.m.
Valley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Declo, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bliss at Buhl, 5:45 p.m.
Filer at Gooding, 5:45 p.m.
Kimberly at Declo, 5:45 p.m.
Wendell at Sun Valley Community School, 5:45 p.m.
Girls soccer
Bliss at Buhl, 4 p.m.
Filer at Gooding, 4 p.m.
Kimberly at Declo, 4 p.m.
Wendell at Sun Valley Community School, 4 p.m.
