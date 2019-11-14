Football playoffs
Class 1A Division I semifinal, Kibbie Dome (Moscow)
Oakley at Prairie, 7 p.m. PST
Class 1A Division II semifinal, Eagle High School
Carey vs. Garden Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Burley at Kimberly, 6 p.m.
Castleford at Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Emmett, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Rimrock, 6 p.m.
Richfield at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Watersprings at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.
Wood River at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
