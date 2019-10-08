Thursday’s local sporting events Football
Kimberly at Wood River 7 p.m.
Volleyball Buhl at Valley 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Jerome 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Castleford 7 p.m.
Century at Burley 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Filer 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Richfield 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse at Camas County 7 p.m.
Minico at Mt. Home 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Hagerman 7 p.m.
Murtaugh JV at Twin Falls Christ. Acad. 6 p.m.
Parma at Gooding 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Oakley 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Comm. School at Dietrich 7 p.m.
Wood River at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer Buhl at Sun Valley Community School 4 p.m.
Declo at Filer 4 p.m.
Kimberly at Bliss 4 p.m.
Gooding at Wendell 4 p.m.
Girls soccer Buhl at Sun Valley Community School 5:45 p.m.
Declo at Filer 5:45 p.m.
Gooding at Wendell 5:45 p.m.
Kimberly at Bliss 5:45 p.m.
Cross County Kimberly, Twin Falls at Clear Lakes Run
