Thursday’s local sporting events Football

Kimberly at Wood River 7 p.m.

Volleyball Buhl at Valley 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Castleford 7 p.m.

Century at Burley 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Filer 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse at Camas County 7 p.m.

Minico at Mt. Home 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Hagerman 7 p.m.

Murtaugh JV at Twin Falls Christ. Acad. 6 p.m.

Parma at Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Comm. School at Dietrich 7 p.m.

Wood River at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer Buhl at Sun Valley Community School 4 p.m.

Declo at Filer 4 p.m.

Kimberly at Bliss 4 p.m.

Gooding at Wendell 4 p.m.

Girls soccer Buhl at Sun Valley Community School 5:45 p.m.

Declo at Filer 5:45 p.m.

Gooding at Wendell 5:45 p.m.

Kimberly at Bliss 5:45 p.m.

Cross County Kimberly, Twin Falls at Clear Lakes Run

