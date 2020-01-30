Boys basketball Burley at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Declo at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Richfield at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Red Halverson Invite, Minico

