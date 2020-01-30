Boys basketball Burley at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Centennial at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Declo at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Richfield at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Red Halverson Invite, Minico
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.