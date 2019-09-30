Wednesday’s local sporting events

Volleyball

Declo at Kimberly, 7 p.m.

Shoshone at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Buhl at Kimberly, 4 p.m.

Minico at Canyon Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Jerome, 4 p.m.

Wood River at Burley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Buhl at Kimberly, 5:45 p.m.

Burley at Wood River, 6 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Minico, 4:30 p.m.

Jerome at Pocatello, 4 p.m.

Cross County

Canyon Ridge, Jerome, Mt. Home, Wood River, Twin Falls at GBC West @CSI

Wendell, Kimberly, Dietrich, Declo at Declo

