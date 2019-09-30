Wednesday’s local sporting events
Volleyball
Declo at Kimberly, 7 p.m.
Shoshone at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Buhl at Kimberly, 4 p.m.
Minico at Canyon Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Jerome, 4 p.m.
Wood River at Burley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Buhl at Kimberly, 5:45 p.m.
Burley at Wood River, 6 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Minico, 4:30 p.m.
Jerome at Pocatello, 4 p.m.
Cross County
Canyon Ridge, Jerome, Mt. Home, Wood River, Twin Falls at GBC West @CSI
Wendell, Kimberly, Dietrich, Declo at Declo
