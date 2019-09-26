Thursday

Football

Burley vs Century at Holt Arena in Pocatello, 7 p.m.

Carey JV at Shoshone, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse JV at Richfield, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Buhl at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Burley at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

Camas County at Hansen, 7 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Richfield, 7 p.m.

Hagerman at Castleford, 7 p.m.

Jerome at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Preston, 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Carey, 7 p.m.

Raft River at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Buhl at Declo, 4 p.m.

Gooding at Kimberly, 4 p.m.

Wendell at Filer, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Buhl at Declo, 5:45 p.m.

Gooding at Kimberly, 5:45 p.m.

Wendell at Filer, 5:45 p.m.

Cross County

Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Jerome, Filer, Declo, Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls at Kimberly (Dani Bates)

Wendell, Gooding at TF Classic Canyon Springs

