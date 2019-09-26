Thursday
Football
Burley vs Century at Holt Arena in Pocatello, 7 p.m.
Carey JV at Shoshone, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse JV at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Buhl at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Burley at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
Camas County at Hansen, 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Hagerman at Castleford, 7 p.m.
Jerome at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Preston, 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Carey, 7 p.m.
Raft River at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Buhl at Declo, 4 p.m.
Gooding at Kimberly, 4 p.m.
Wendell at Filer, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Buhl at Declo, 5:45 p.m.
Gooding at Kimberly, 5:45 p.m.
Wendell at Filer, 5:45 p.m.
Cross County
Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Jerome, Filer, Declo, Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls at Kimberly (Dani Bates)
Wendell, Gooding at TF Classic Canyon Springs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.