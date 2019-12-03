Wednesday’s local sporting events

Boys basketball

Burley at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Valley 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Ridgevue 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

