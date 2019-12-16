Tuesday

Boys basketball

Camas County at Carey, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Camas County at Carey, 6 p.m.

Century at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Dietrich, 6 p.m.

Wendell at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Raft River, Oakley@ Aberdeen

