Tuesday
Boys basketball
Camas County at Carey, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Camas County at Carey, 6 p.m.
Century at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Dietrich, 6 p.m.
Wendell at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Raft River, Oakley@ Aberdeen
