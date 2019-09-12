Football
Richfield at Murtaugh JV, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Twin Falls at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Sugar Salem, 7:30 p.m
Murtaugh/Hagerman at Shoshone
Carey at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Murtaugh at Shoshone, 6 p.m.
Jerome at Mt. Home, 7:30 p.m
American Falls at Buhl
Dietrich at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Valley, 6 p.m.
Raft River at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Gooding at Filer, 4:30 p.m.
Buhl at Bliss, 4:30 p.m.
Declo at Kimberly, 4:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Wendell, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Wendell, 6:15 p.m.
Buhl at Bliss, 6:15 p.m.
Declo at Kimberly, 6:15 p.m.
Gooding at Filer, 6:15 p.m.
