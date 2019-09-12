Football

Richfield at Murtaugh JV, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Twin Falls at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Sugar Salem, 7:30 p.m

Murtaugh/Hagerman at Shoshone

Carey at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Murtaugh at Shoshone, 6 p.m.

Jerome at Mt. Home, 7:30 p.m

American Falls at Buhl

Dietrich at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Valley, 6 p.m.

Raft River at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Gooding at Filer, 4:30 p.m.

Buhl at Bliss, 4:30 p.m.

Declo at Kimberly, 4:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Wendell, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Sun Valley Community School at Wendell, 6:15 p.m.

Buhl at Bliss, 6:15 p.m.

Declo at Kimberly, 6:15 p.m.

Gooding at Filer, 6:15 p.m.

