Tuesday’s local sporting events
Boys basketball
Great Basin district tournament
Mountain Home at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.
Jerome at Century, 6 p.m.
Sawtooth district tournament, Shoshone High School
Lighthouse Christian vs. Sun Valley Community School, 3 p.m.
Dietrich vs. Murtaugh, 4:30 p.m.
Carey vs. Richfield, 6 p.m.
Camas County vs. Hansen 7:30 p.m.
SCIC district tournament, CSI
Gooding vs. Buhl, 6:30 p.m.
Kimberly vs. Filer, 8 p.m.
