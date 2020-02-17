Tuesday’s local sporting events

Boys basketball

Great Basin district tournament

Mountain Home at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

Jerome at Century, 6 p.m.

Sawtooth district tournament, Shoshone High School

Lighthouse Christian vs. Sun Valley Community School, 3 p.m.

Dietrich vs. Murtaugh, 4:30 p.m.

Carey vs. Richfield, 6 p.m.

Camas County vs. Hansen 7:30 p.m.

SCIC district tournament, CSI

Gooding vs. Buhl, 6:30 p.m.

Kimberly vs. Filer, 8 p.m.

