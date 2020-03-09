Sports schedule
Sports schedule

Tuesday’s local sporting events

BaseballDeclo at Glenns Ferry (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Gooding at Kimberly (DH), 4 p.m.

Horseshoe Bend at Wendell (DH), 4 p.m.

Marsh Valley at Filer, 4 p.m.

SoftballGooding at Kimberly (DH), 4 p.m.

Wood River at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.

GolfWood River at Nampa Invitational, 9 a.m.

Canyon Springs, Kimberly (Valley, Declo, Oakley, Raft River, Sun Valley Community School, Castleford, Declo), 2 p.m.

Clear Lakes (Buhl), Lighthouse Christian, Hagerman, Wendell, Gooding, 2 p.m.

TennisWood River at Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.

Jerome vs. Twin Falls (CSI), 3 p.m.

Burley at Gooding, 4 p.m.

Minico at Century, 3:30 p.m.

