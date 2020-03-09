Sports schedule

Tuesday’s local sporting events
BaseballDeclo at Glenns Ferry (DH), 3:30 p.m.
Gooding at Kimberly (DH), 4 p.m.
Horseshoe Bend at Wendell (DH), 4 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Filer, 4 p.m.
SoftballGooding at Kimberly (DH), 4 p.m.
Wood River at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.
GolfWood River at Nampa Invitational, 9 a.m.
Canyon Springs, Kimberly (Valley, Declo, Oakley, Raft River, Sun Valley Community School, Castleford, Declo), 2 p.m.
Clear Lakes (Buhl), Lighthouse Christian, Hagerman, Wendell, Gooding, 2 p.m.
TennisWood River at Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.
Jerome vs. Twin Falls (CSI), 3 p.m.
Burley at Gooding, 4 p.m.
Minico at Century, 3:30 p.m.