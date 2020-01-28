Wednesday’s local sporting events

Boys basketball

Buhl at Declo 7:30 p.m.

Burley at Century 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Minico 7:30 p.m.

Raft River vs. Glenns Ferry

Sho-Ban at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Valley 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Gooding at Filer 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Sho-Ban at Hagerman 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Buhl Minico @ Burley

Mountain Home @ Jerome

Pocatello Wood River Kimberly @ Twin Falls

