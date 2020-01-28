Wednesday’s local sporting events
Boys basketball
Buhl at Declo 7:30 p.m.
Burley at Century 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Minico 7:30 p.m.
Raft River vs. Glenns Ferry
Sho-Ban at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Valley 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Gooding at Filer 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Castleford 7:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban at Hagerman 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Buhl Minico @ Burley
Mountain Home @ Jerome
Pocatello Wood River Kimberly @ Twin Falls
