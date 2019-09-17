Volleyball
Buhl at Kimberly
Burley/Minico at Jerome
Camas County at Sun Valley Community School, 6 p.m.
Castleford at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Murtaugh, 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Wendell
Gooding at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Preston/Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Hagerman, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bliss at Kimberly, 6:15 p.m.
Filer at Declo, 5:45 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Buhl, 5:45 p.m.
Wendell at Gooding, 5:45 p.m.
Girls soccer
Bliss at Kimberly, 4 p.m.
Filer at Declo, 4 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.
Wendell at Gooding, 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.