Volleyball

Buhl at Kimberly

Burley/Minico at Jerome

Camas County at Sun Valley Community School, 6 p.m.

Castleford at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Wendell

Gooding at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Preston/Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bliss at Kimberly, 6:15 p.m.

Filer at Declo, 5:45 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Buhl, 5:45 p.m.

Wendell at Gooding, 5:45 p.m.

Girls soccer

Bliss at Kimberly, 4 p.m.

Filer at Declo, 4 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.

Wendell at Gooding, 4 p.m.

