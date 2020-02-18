Boys basketballClass 1A Division I District IV tournament, at Murtaugh High School

Raft River vs. Glenns Ferry, 6 p.m.

Oakley vs. Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Division II District IV tournament, at Shoshone High School

Sun Valley Community School vs. Murtaugh, 3 p.m.

Richfield vs. Camas County, 4:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian vs. Dietrich, 6 p.m.

Carey vs. Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

