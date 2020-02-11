Wednesday’s local sporting events
Girls basketball
Class 3A District IV tournament at CSI
Filer vs. Kimberly 7 p.m.
Class 1A Division II District IV tournament
Hansen vs. Camas County 6 p.m.
Carey vs. Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Century at Minico 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Wood River 7:30 p.m.
Preston at Burley 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Oakley 7:30 p.m.
