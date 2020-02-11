Wednesday’s local sporting events

Girls basketball

Class 3A District IV tournament at CSI

Filer vs. Kimberly 7 p.m.

Class 1A Division II District IV tournament

Hansen vs. Camas County 6 p.m.

Carey vs. Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Century at Minico 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Preston at Burley 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Oakley 7:30 p.m.

