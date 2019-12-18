Thursday's local sporting events
Boys basketball
Buhl at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Ridgevue Tournament
Snake River at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.
New Plymouth Tournament, College of Idaho
Carey vs. Victory Charter, 2:30 p.m.
Nampa Christian Christmas Tournament
Lighthouse Christian vs. Declo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Declo at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Rigby, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Camas County, 6 p.m.
Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Nampa Holiday Tournament
Wrestling
Kimberly, Filer@ Buhl
Columbia @ Minico
Wendell, Buhl, Glenns Ferry @ Wendell
Elko @ Declo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.