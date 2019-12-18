Thursday's local sporting events

Boys basketball

Buhl at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Ridgevue Tournament

Snake River at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.

New Plymouth Tournament, College of Idaho

Carey vs. Victory Charter, 2:30 p.m.

Nampa Christian Christmas Tournament

Lighthouse Christian vs. Declo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Declo at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Rigby, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Camas County, 6 p.m.

Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Nampa Holiday Tournament

Wrestling

Kimberly, Filer@ Buhl

Columbia @ Minico

Wendell, Buhl, Glenns Ferry @ Wendell

Elko @ Declo

