Boys basketball

Buhl at Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Valley 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Twin Falls Christian Academy 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Middleton 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Buhl at American Falls 7:30 p.m.

Burley at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Filer 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Twin Falls Christian Academy 6 p.m.

Declo at Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Preston at Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Minico 7:30 p.m.

Snake River at Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Watersprings at Lighthouse Christian 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Buhl Invitational 3 p.m.

