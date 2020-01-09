Boys basketball
Buhl at Wendell 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Valley 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Twin Falls Christian Academy 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Middleton 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Buhl at American Falls 7:30 p.m.
Burley at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Filer 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Twin Falls Christian Academy 6 p.m.
Declo at Gooding 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Richfield 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.
Preston at Jerome 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Minico 7:30 p.m.
Snake River at Kimberly 7:30 p.m.
Watersprings at Lighthouse Christian 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Buhl Invitational 3 p.m.
