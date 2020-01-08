Thursday
Boys basketball
Burley at Jerome 7:30 p.m.
Camas County at Castleford 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.
Century at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Richfield 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Gooding 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Sun Valley Community School 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Camas County at Castleford 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Hagerman 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Hansen 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Valley 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Declo, Gooding, Spring Creek @ Kimberly
