Thursday

Boys basketball

Burley at Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Camas County at Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Century at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Sun Valley Community School 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Camas County at Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Hagerman 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Valley 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Declo, Gooding, Spring Creek @ Kimberly

