Thursday’s local events
Football
Buhl at Gooding7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Pocatello (Holt Arena)5:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Filer7 p.m.
Raft River (JV) at Shoshone7 p.m.
Volleyball
Buhl at Gooding7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Mountain Home6:30 p.m.
Castleford at Camas County7 p.m.
Hagerman at Carey7 p.m.
Hansen at Dietrich7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Preston7;30 p.m.
Kimberly at Filer7 p.m.
Murtaugh at Lighthouse7 p.m.
Oakley at Valley7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Burley7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Richfield6 p.m.
Wendell at Glenns Ferry7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bliss at Filer4 p.m.
Declo at Wendell4 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Gooding4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Bliss at Filer5:45 p.m.
Declo at Wendell5:45 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Gooding5:45 p.m.
Cross County
Valley, Twin Falls, Minico, Gooding, Filer, Twin Falls at Pocatello (Bob Connelly at Portneuf Wellness Center)
