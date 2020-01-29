Boys basketball
Castleford at Carey 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Camas County 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Sun Valley Community School 6:30 p.m.
Oakley at Wilder 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Burley at Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Carey 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Hansen 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Gooding 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Highland 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Minico 7:30 p.m.
Rockland at Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Camas County 6 p.m.
Valley at Declo 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Kimberly, Raft River, Filer @ Wendell
