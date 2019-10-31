Friday

State volleyball tournament

4A at Coeur d’Alene High School

Burley vs. Bonneville, 10 a.m.

Wood River vs. Lakeland, 12 a.m.

3A at Lake City High School

Filer vs. Weiser, noon

Gooding vs. Fruitland, noon

1A Division I at Lapwai High School

Valley vs. Genesee, noon

1A Division II at Lewiston High School

Castleford vs. Salmon River, noon

Lighthouse Christian vs. Tri-Valley, noon

Football playoffs

Class 4A

Hillcrest at Jerome, 7 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.

Preston at Minico, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Fruitland at Kimberly, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Salmon at Declo, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Division II

Murtaugh at Watersprings, 3:30 p.m.

