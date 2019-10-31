Friday
State volleyball tournament
4A at Coeur d’Alene High School
Burley vs. Bonneville, 10 a.m.
Wood River vs. Lakeland, 12 a.m.
3A at Lake City High School
Filer vs. Weiser, noon
Gooding vs. Fruitland, noon
1A Division I at Lapwai High School
Valley vs. Genesee, noon
1A Division II at Lewiston High School
Castleford vs. Salmon River, noon
Lighthouse Christian vs. Tri-Valley, noon
Football playoffs
Class 4A
Hillcrest at Jerome, 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.
Preston at Minico, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Fruitland at Kimberly, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Salmon at Declo, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Division II
Murtaugh at Watersprings, 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.