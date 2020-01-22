Thursday

Boys basketball

Camas County at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Murtaugh, 6 p.m.

Century at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Carey, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Camas County at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Carey, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jerome at Minico

