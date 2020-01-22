Thursday
Boys basketball
Camas County at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Murtaugh, 6 p.m.
Century at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Carey, 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Camas County at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Carey, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Jerome at Minico
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.