Wednesday’s local
Boys basketball
Hansen at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Burley at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Twin Falls, Thunder Ridge, Highland, Canyon Ridge at Minico
