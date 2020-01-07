Wednesday’s local

Boys basketball

Hansen at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Burley at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Twin Falls, Thunder Ridge, Highland, Canyon Ridge at Minico

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments