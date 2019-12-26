Sports Reporter's notebook: 10 important games from 2019

TWIN FALLS — Games and competition are the key reasons athletes play sports. Each event has its own unique twists and turns. There are countless games every year that are thrilling, heartbreaking or downright bizarre.
It’s impossible to go through every memorable game from the past year, but I have picked 10 of the best high school contests based on how competitive they were, what the game meant for a particular team and other factors. A few occurred before I started working at the Times-News, but I have included some personal observations from the top games I attended.
1. Feb. 15 — Shoshone vs. Prairie girls basketball
Who says wins need to be pretty?
The Shoshone girls won 30-27 in comeback fashion over Prairie to earn a spot in the state tournament. The Indians switched defenses in the final 20 seconds of the game and kept Prairie from scoring, protecting a three-point lead.
“Before the game, I told them the score would be 32-30,” Shoshone coach Tim Chapman said. “Can’t get much closer. Everybody knew we could take time off the clock. We’ve done it all year...We practiced it all year, but to do it against a team like Prairie is great because they’re such a good defensive team.”
Shoshone went on to win the Class 1A Division I state championship.
2. Feb. 23 — State wrestling tournament
The Magic Valley was well-represented in the 2019 state wrestling tournament.
In Class 2A, Declo took second place as a team behind state champions Dax Blackmon (98), Deek Matthews (145) and Dawson Osterhout (220).
In Class 3A, Buhl’s Kade Orr took the Class 3A title in 113, and Kimberly’s Broddey Cunningham won 170.
The Great Basin Conference had its share of success, too. Jerome earned third place as a team with three state champions (Fernando Luna, Jakob Murillo and Ezekial Williamson).
Twin Falls’ Kase Mauger (120) and Anthony Maldonado (132) each also earned state titles.
March 2 — Lighthouse wins state basketball title
The Lighthouse Christian boys basketball team capped a perfect 26-0 season with a state championship in an 83-74 win over Garden Valley.
“You always say, ‘Hey, we’d love to go undefeated,’ but you never really say you’re gonna do it,” Lighthouse Christian head coach Tony Standlee said. “It’s almost like a dream situation. It’s been awesome with these guys.”
Casper Block led the Lions with 24 points, including 14-of-15 from the free throw line, while adding 15 rebounds.
May 27 — Shrine game football
This game didn’t count in any standings, but the District IV Shrine game was one last chance for some seniors to make a few more memories before saying goodbye to high school football.
That’s exactly what Gooding’s Brayden Roe and Cayden Loveland did on the last play of the game.
With the game tied at 14, Roe hit Loveland for a 35-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to give the North team the win.
“I just saw a few guys and a crease, and I just sent off a prayer,” Roe said. “And I thought, if I can get this high enough, he can catch it.”
In the eight-man game immediately before, Valley’s Jason Hardy accounted for six touchdowns to lead the North squad to victory.
Aug. 3 — Burley Green Sox win American Legion state title
The Burley Green Sox American Legion baseball team earned its second straight Single-A state title with an 18-7 win over the Idaho Falls Tigers. The Green Sox had the privilege of hosting the state tournament and welcoming teams from around Idaho before being crowned champions on their home field.
Since the tournament was double-elimination, Burley and Idaho Falls played two games on the final day of the tournament. The Tigers won the first, 7-5, before Burley took the second one.
“It means a lot, I don’t even know where to start,” Burley’s Kody Condie said after the game. “It showed just how hard we worked to get back here, and we wanted to win it again.”
Sept. 4 — Canyon Ridge vs. Twin Falls boys soccer
This event was less about the game itself and more about the circumstances surrounding it. It involved twin brothers coaching against each other.
Twin Falls coach Carey Farnsworth and Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth led their teams in play against each other as head coaches for the first time in their careers.
“Our style is pretty much exactly the same, so seeing both teams play the same way is kind of fun,” Corey Farnsworth said. “It’s fun to work against that strategy because (Carey’s) such a good coach.”
Canyon Ridge came away with a 2-0 win, which allowed Corey temporary bragging rights. Both teams went on to log successful seasons and qualify for the state tournament.
Oct. 4 — Glenns Ferry vs. Valley football
Valley was the defending Class 1A Division I state champion and was ranked as a top-five team in the state. Glenns Ferry was an underdog coming into the game, but they picked up a 36-28 win on the road with the help of two late turnovers.
“They played harder tonight than they have all year,” Glenns Ferry coach Lonnie Funkhouser said of his team.
The setting made the game especially memorable. Hazelton is one of the most beautiful places in the state to watch a football game in the fall, and the sunset was spectacular.
Oct. 16 — Jerome vs. Canyon Ridge boys soccer, GBC championship game
Jerome beat Canyon Ridge 2-1 in overtime to win the Great Basin Conference championship and take the top seed out of District IV to the Class 4A state tournament.
Baldomero Sandoval scored the game-winning goal six minutes into the extra period to cap a back-and-forth game.
What stood out about this game was the crowd. A significant turnout from both high school communities adorned the sideline, and the energy permeated the whole game. It involved a lot more noise and excitement than a typical high school soccer game.
“No matter what goes on in our lives outside of soccer, we always give it our best on the field,” Sandoval said.
Oct. 22 — Valley vs. Raft River volleyball
Valley and Raft River’s volleyball teams played a total of 14 sets against each other in two days.
The Class 1A Division I District IV tournament pitted the two teams against each other on back-to-back days after Raft River won the first match and set up a rematch the next day. The tournament was double-elimination, so Raft River only needed to win once to win the district, while Valley needed two wins.
Valley won the first match in five sets but was on the verge of losing in the second match when they trailed 24-16 in the third set. The team rattled off 10 straight points to take the set and eventually the match — and went on to qualify for the state tournament.
“It was awesome,” Valley coach Katie Clark said. “Everybody just fought for everything. We weren’t going to give up, they weren’t going to give up, and we overcame them.”
Nov. 23 — Carey vs. Lighthouse Christian football state championship
Eight-man football in the Magic Valley saved its best game for last.
Lighthouse beat Carey 34-28 in overtime to cap an undefeated season and knock off the two-time defending state champions. It was also a revenge game for Lighthouse, which lost to Carey in the state title game in 2018.
This matchup was close right down to the end. Lighthouse forced a fumble on Carey’s overtime possession, then quarterback Collin Holloway hit Clay Silva for a game-winning touchdown.
The reactions of Lighthouse’s players after the win were very telling. It was evident how much the state championship meant to a team that had been so close the year before and fought through numerous injuries in 2019.
