Friday, March 22
Baseball
Buhl at Weiser, (2) 2 pm
Minico at Twin Falls, (2) 3 pm
Jerome at Preston (2) 3 pm
Softball
Cole Valley Christian at Wendell, (2) 4 pm
Wood River at Pocatello, (2) 3 pm
Gooding at Firth, (1) 4:30 pm
Minico at Twin Falls, (2), 3 pm
Jerome at Preston, (2) 3 pm
Spring Break Basketball Camp
TWIN FALLS – Mo Talaso, an assistant basketball coach for the Canyon Ridge High School is running a basketball camp during spring break, March 25 & 26. The cost per participant is $65. The times are: 8 to 9:30 a.m. 3rd & 4th grade; 10 to 11:30 a.m. 5th & 6th grade; noon to 1:30 p.m. 7th & 8th grade. For more information, contact: Coach Mo at (208) 509-3312 or motalaso1@gmail.com.
