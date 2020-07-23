Sponsors made Barley Bash a success

The Rupert Elks and Rupert Rotary Club presented the third annual Barley Bash on July 18. We would like to express our appreciation to the sponsors who helped make this event a success: Stotz Equipment, First Federal Bank, Intermountain New Holland, Darrington Law Office, Tim and Linda Gregersen, and Colleen Suhr.

Food was provided by the Elks, E Street Deli, Jitterbug Espresso, and Mija’s Munchies. Other vendors that joined us were Twin Falls Apparel, Rustic & Tarnish, as well as Florence Dickens and her cadaver K-9 dog Cayvun with Semper Vigilans Forensic Investigations. Live music by the Eclectics once again rounded off a perfect day. We would also like to thank all that helped, who donated silent auction items and those who attended the beer festival. Plans are in the making for the 4th annual Barley Bash.