JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will have their regular monthly shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting, at the Jerome Gun Club range, 6425 U.S. Highway 93, at mile marker 64.

The public is invited to participate in the shoot, which is rifle only.

Information: Mike Carter “Grizz” at 208-320-6074 or Leon “Double Load” Reed at 208-329-4902.

