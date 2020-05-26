Southern Idaho Association Health Underwriters recognized with Gold Certification

The Southern Idaho Association Health Underwriters was recognized with Gold Certification on May 20.

SIAHU was recognized for this award as part of National Association of Health Underwriters Chapter Certification Program, which is an ongoing program that recognizes excelling chapters throughout the calendar year.

“The leadership of NAHU members has a far-reaching impact on providing for the healthcare needs of individuals, families and business in their communities. We are grateful for Southern Idaho’s hard work with chapter development and recognize them for their efforts with this well-deserved award,” said NAHU CEO Janet Trautwein.

“SIAHU exemplifies the dedication to providing the best opportunities for our members through their dedication to chapter development,” said Rhonda Bartholomew, president of SIAHU.

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans.

