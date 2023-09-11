The storage levels in the Upper Snake River Basin dipped below the halfway mark last week, according to data from the Bureau of Reclamation.

Time to worry? Not at all, the bureau's Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region told the Times-News, citing experts in its water management division. Southeastern Idaho, on the contrary, is well positioned heading into the fall and winter months.

"There will be good carryover going into next year," the bureau said in an email response to questions from the Times-News, attributing the basin's good standing to an "above-average snowpack this past winter" that has "yielded good natural flow this year."

The recent rainfall throughout the region, the bureau added, has only helped to lower the use of reservoir storage by contract holders in the system.

The Upper Snake River Basin, which covers 35,800 square miles in southeastern Idaho and northeastern Wyoming, plus small parts of Nevada and Utah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, accounts for storage capacity at seven lakes and reservoirs. The basin's 4 million acre-feet of water serves as a primary source for irrigation, plus other uses to sustain prosperity across the region.

The largest reservoirs, Palisades in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest near

Idaho Falls and American Falls in Power County, were at 61% and 23% of capacity, respectively, as of Friday.

Across the border in Wyoming, Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park checked in at 74%. Lake Walcott, near Rupert, was at the high point in the basin, 98%.

The entire system was at 49%. What happens next in the basin is up to Mother Nature. "If we have above average precipitation this coming winter, we could see some good recharge opportunities for the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer," the bureau wrote in its email.

That would be the best-case scenario with the aquifer again at historically low levels amid ongoing disputes over usage between surface-water users — primarily through the Magic Valley and with senior water rights — and groundwater users — largely based in the eastern part of the state and with junior water rights.

"That outlook will be directly related to how much precipitation we see accumulate. Baseflows and soil moisture conditions have improved and are better than they've been during the last two years of drought," the bureau said. "So, we have some positives going toward a really good water year next year, but we will need above average precipitation conditions to materialize to be able to fill the reservoir system.

Even if wintertime snowfall is below average, the bureau said "we still have good carryover of storage in the system that storage holders will really rely on to get through next year."

Storage in the basin, predictably, has dropped through the hotter summer months. Capacity was at 88% in mid-June, 75% in late July and fell below 60% in mid-August.

The time to worry, potentially, would be if capacity numbers reach the teens, as in 2021, when the system bottomed out at 16%, including 11% at Palisades, the Wyoming online outlet Buckrail reported in July.