South of the border, down Mexico way: Heyburn man spans cultures through music

HEYBURN — Music has been part of our lives for thousands of years. No matter what culture we belong to, we all share the universal language of music — and that was true for Enrique Martinez.

Enrique lived in Sonora, Mexico, a border town 25 miles from Yuma, Arizona.

As a young man, he would listen to music coming from America. Music coming from the other side would inspire him to become a musician.

As the youngest of seven children, his older brothers and sisters would listen to American music from the nearest radio stations. He was mesmerized by the sounds of the Beatles, Credence Clearwater Revival, and Rush.

At the time, he did not speak English as Spanish was his first language.

“I would listen to the rhythm of the music and the beat, and it was so different from music from Mexico,” he said.

He didn’t understand what the singers were saying, but the music spoke to him, he said.

One day, he heard a song called “The Boys are back in Town” by Thin Lizzy. He fell in love with the sound of the bass guitar by musician and bass player, Phil Lynott. “I felt the bass was the soul of the band and it was a constant,” he said. “The bass was the pulse of the band.” He decided he wanted to learn how to play the bass guitar and be in a rock band.

He would save what little money he could collect, and when he went to Yuma, Arizona, he would buy all the Thin Lizzy Albums he could find. He would later discover other groups like Rush, Uriah Heep and Deep Purple.

His father was a barber, and knew that they couldn’t afford a bass guitar. So, at age 17, he borrowed one. He joined a local group consisting of a drummer and guitar player.

Mario the guitar player would teach Enrique about notes and chord progressions. Soon, the band was playing Mexican songs and American songs.

“We didn’t speak English, but tried to pronounce the words as we heard them,” he said. They learned Credence Clearwater Revival songs, and also learned songs from Mexican groups like Los Bukis, Rigo Tovar, and others. He lived in two musical worlds.

As the group consisted of minors, a friend found them gigs playing in bars and other venues. This is where he started to experiment with a new sound.

His mother and brother came to the United States to visit family, and Enrique stayed behind in Mexico. His mother and brother decided to stay.

“I didn’t come to America. They brought me here,” he said. I came with the intention of returning to Mexico.

“I told my friends that I was going to find work, buy a car, and bass guitar and amplifier, and return home in three months,” he said. He found work, bought a car, bass and amplifier, and never returned — that was 41 years ago.

There is so much in America and it truly is the land of milk and honey, he said. He became a resident of Idaho and later a U.S. citizen. Enrique is now fluent in English and Spanish.

He found employment with the Amalgamated Sugar Company in Paul. It was here he would meet other working musicians. In 1987, he and his friends formed a Latino Group called “Grupo Bandido.” They played throughout Idaho, Nevada, and Utah. They were famous within the Latino communities, and filled the venue to capacity. They were together for nine years.

He would then form another locally famous Latino group called “Revolver.” Once again, they had a great following within the community. He said his bands were treated like rock stars.

It was a great experience, he said.

“In 2000, my life changed drastically,” he said. I became a single fther of three sons. He said he put his bass guitar into its case, and placed it under his bed. He had to concentrate on being home for his sons. He continued to work at the Sugar Factory, and music was put on hold, possibly Indefinitely.

He continued to listen to all types of music. Fast forward 15 years, he was listening to a song by Bruno Mars called “Locked out of Heaven.” He really liked the bass riff, he said. He took out his bass for the first time in 15 years, and was immediately hooked again. His sons were grown and gone from home.

“I thought maybe it’s time,” he said.

He would meet older and more experienced musicians, and they would form a Tejano (Tex-Mex) group called “Tejano 208.” These guys play everything from rock, country, Mexican, and Tejano, he said. This year marks their seventh anniversary together as a band.

Accordionist Rudy DeLeon of Twin Falls said, “Enrique is a top class and dedicated musician, and he plays with a lot of heart.” Rudy believes that the key to any group or band is the heart.

Drummer Juan Alaniz said, “You won’t find a humble musician like Enrique.” Enrique is an excellent musician, he added.

“My experience with different groups has become a big part of my life,” he said. “Music does not discriminate, and it doesn’t matter who sings it.” Music is music and it’s not racist, he said. I am blessed.

Enrique is now retired, and spends his time playing with “Tejano 208” and has a You Tube musical channel where he offers bass covers and tutorials.

