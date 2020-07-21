South Central Community Action Partnership hires new community services director
The South Central Community Action Partnership is pleased to announce Randy Wastradowski has been hired as SCCAP’s community services director.
Randy brings over 30 years of leadership and experience in non-profit organizations including serving as CEO of the Magic Valley YMCA. He is versed in creating community partnerships and collaborations such as working with United Way and local school districts. He has extensive expertise in implementing programs, management, developing staff, maintaining facilities, fundraising and special events. Randy has a broad perspective of life and how we may be different in culture and beliefs, but deep down we all have the same needs and desire to connect with others in order to live a meaningful and productive life.
Randy has been married to his wife, Shannon, for 33 years and they have a son, Kyle, a daughter, Kiana, and one granddaughter.
Randy has a bachelor’s of science in physical education from Huntington University in Indiana and holds a number of YMCA program and leadership certifications. Randy is excited to take on new challenges at SCCAP while still being able to live his passion.
