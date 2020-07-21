South Central Community Action Partnership hires new community services director

Randy brings over 30 years of leadership and experience in non-profit organizations including serving as CEO of the Magic Valley YMCA. He is versed in creating community partnerships and collaborations such as working with United Way and local school districts. He has extensive expertise in implementing programs, management, developing staff, maintaining facilities, fundraising and special events. Randy has a broad perspective of life and how we may be different in culture and beliefs, but deep down we all have the same needs and desire to connect with others in order to live a meaningful and productive life.