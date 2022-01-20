Soroptimist of Mini-Cassia offers two student grants

BURLEY — Soroptimist of Mini-Cassia is offering two $1000 grants, one in Minidoka County and one in Cassia County.

The awards will go to women who have faced economic and personal hardships to help them live their dreams.

Since 1972, this award has provided tens of thousands of women with funding to help them achieve their education and career goals. This program helps women build a better life for themselves and their dependents.

Applicants must be head of household, show financial need, be accepted into an educational program or enrolled in school.

For more information and applications please call A. Marion 208-312-4133 or S. Rasmussen 208-650-1839.

