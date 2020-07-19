Some Idaho Power customers complain of steep rises in bills. Here’s what utility says

“If, for example, someone who was working at an office last June spent this June (because of COVID-19) working from home, running the air conditioner and using lights and computer equipment most of the day, that person would likely experience an increased energy bill,” Berg said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Idaho Power has temporarily halted service disconnections because of nonpayment and is waiving late fees. Customers who have trouble paying their bills are asked to call the company at 800-488-6151 to arrange for a payment plan.

The company also offers a budget-pay service where it averages the cost of 12 months of service, then charges the same fee every month. After a year, the charge is adjusted to reflect the average for the most recent 12 months of service.

Some posters on the Facebook thread wondered if older analog meters that must be read at the home by an Idaho Power worker don’t get read each month, so that some months the bill may reflect a usage estimate.

Idaho Power has only about 5,000 older meters in use, less than 1% of the total, Berg said. And those get read every month.

The newer digital meters don’t cause an increase, either, he said. They reflect actual usage, the same as the analog meters with the spinning dials.