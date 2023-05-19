Soldier Mountain is hosting its first spring open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Established in 1947, Soldier Mountain is a family-friendly mountain resort located near Fairfield at 1043 N. Soldier Creek Rd. in the Soldier Mountains of the Sawtooth National Forest.

In the summer, Soldier Mountain offers five mountain biking trails, a skills park, and a nine-hole disc golf course.

Soldier Mountain's lodge can be rented throughout spring, summer, and fall.

Register at www.eventbrite.ca/e/soldier-mountain-spring-open-house-tickets-607857958517 for free tickets to the open house.