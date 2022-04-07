 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soil & Water Conservation Districts scholarships available

  • 0

BURLEY — East Cassia and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts will award $500 college scholarships to students attending college or planning to attend college this fall and who will be majoring in an agriculture related field of study.

Cassia County residents receive priority. Recipients cannot receive this scholarship more than once. This scholarship is to be used the fall term following receipt of award.

Completed applications must be emailed to ewcswcd@gmail.com, by postal mail to East Cassia or West Cassia SWCD,1361 East 16th St., Burley, ID, 83318, or hand delivered to our temporary office in the Cassia County Courthouse, room 201 by Thursday, May 26, to be considered. Applications are available on our website under the educational programs tab or can be sent via email by calling our office at 208-572-3375.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comings and goings 2022

Comings and goings 2022

In the past three months, owners have shuttered three businesses in the Magic Valley. One, however, will be returning.

Idaho View: Look how pliable Simpson has become

Idaho View: Look how pliable Simpson has become

Opinion: He joined about 100 of his House Republican colleagues — including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — in sponsoring a Washington, D.C., fundraiser for Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican who is attempting to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in that state’s primary.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News