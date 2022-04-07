Soil & Water Conservation Districts scholarships available

BURLEY — East Cassia and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts will award $500 college scholarships to students attending college or planning to attend college this fall and who will be majoring in an agriculture related field of study.

Cassia County residents receive priority. Recipients cannot receive this scholarship more than once. This scholarship is to be used the fall term following receipt of award.

Completed applications must be emailed to ewcswcd@gmail.com, by postal mail to East Cassia or West Cassia SWCD,1361 East 16th St., Burley, ID, 83318, or hand delivered to our temporary office in the Cassia County Courthouse, room 201 by Thursday, May 26, to be considered. Applications are available on our website under the educational programs tab or can be sent via email by calling our office at 208-572-3375.