TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Soil and Water Conservation District and the Nature Conservancy will hold a soil health workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave.
Participants will learn which microbes indicate good and bad soil health, and what those biological soil tests actually mean. The first-year results of a soil health testing program across the Magic Valley will also be shared. Nature Conservancy will introduce its new soil health initiative.
Lunch will be provided and producers will have a chance to share their soil health successes and failures.
