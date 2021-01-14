Soil and water conservation districts offer seedlings

BURLEY — The Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Mini-Cassia will hold seedling tree sales beginning Feb. 1.

People can order seedling trees and shrubs to block wind, keep roads clear of drifting snow, provide wildlife habitat and to use for natural cooling during the summers. Windbreaks can protect topsoil, property and public facilities.

Orders are being taken for Norway Poplar (similar to Hybrid Poplar, Lombardy Poplar, which has a column shape, Colorado Blue Spruce and Rocky Mountain Juniper trees and the shrubs available are Cotoneaster Acutifolia, Redosier Dogwood, Villosa Lilac, White Lilac Privet and Hansen Hedge Rose.

The seedlings come in bundles of 10 trees per bundle and cost $35 plus tax. Varieties are limited and may sell out, so order early. Payment is required at the time of the order. Trees are scheduled to arrive mid-April to late April. You will be called when they arrive for date and location pick up of the order.

Order forms are available on the website along with detailed pictures, seedling information and planting instructions.

Send mail orders with payment to the Burley office, 1361 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho, 83318 or the Rupert office, 98 B S. 200 W., Rupert, Idaho, 83350.

