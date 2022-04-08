Snow Angel is a special needs kitty who is looking for her furever home. She was rescued from a construction... View on PetFinder
Police say a Meridian man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple felony counts after firing shots at passing cars on Interstate 84.
“We knew Mini-Cassia really needed it,” Tommy's Express Car Wash Co-Owner Johnny Miller said.
A teenager was shot near Harmon Park on Wednesday night, police said.
Gebert suffered complications from a heart attack, but he was “surrounded by his loving family” and “passed away peacefully,” according to KTVB.
Congratulations to these families!
POCATELLO – A Murtaugh man and a Pocatello man have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Healthwise, which provides educational materials to medical patients through hospitals and individual practices, found its 250 employees were more productive and were better able to manage a work-life balance when they figured out how to squeeze what used to be five days’ work into four.
The gubernatorial candidate was found guilty of being in contempt of court Thursday after he refused to complete 40 hours of community service related to a July 2021 conviction.
Two Rupert men are vying for the Republican bid for Minidoka County sheriff in the May 17 primary election.
After a vote of City Council on Monday, the Friends of the Avenues came one step closer to realizing their goal of gaining an historic district designation.
